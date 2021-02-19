Manchester United are in control of their last-32 Europa League tie against Real Sociedad after a commanding 4-0 victory in this relocated match in Turin.

In an open first half, both sides might have scored in the opening two minutes, and Alex Remiro later saved a shot by Marcus Rashford from point-blank range.

In the 27th minute, however, Remiro gifted United the lead as he missed a bouncing ball over the top, ran into two of his defenders and left a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes.

In the second half United doubled their lead when Fernandes combined with Daniel James to tuck his second of the night into the far corner.

Marcus Rashford then made it three a few minutes later after racing clear from a Fred through-ball, before James added the fourth in the final minute of normal time.

The second leg of the tie will be at Old Trafford next Thursday.