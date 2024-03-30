Mohammed Kudus was knocked back by a Newcastle ball boy after his cheeky request to use the youngster’s stool for his celebration after West Ham’s goal.

The Ghanaian slammed the Hammers in front on the stroke of half-time at St James’ Park in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

And Kudus immediately pointed towards the ball boy, requesting to use his pitchside stool as a prop for his celebration.

But with the Magpies trailing, the ball boy was in no mood to assist in the Hammers’ delight, with Kudus instead sitting on the pitchside advertising board.

There was controversy surrounding the goal, too, despite West Ham awarded a free-kick moments earlier.

Fabian Schar was struck in the face but West Ham opted for a quick free-kick, slipping Jarrod Bowen in behind the Newcastle backline before the Swiss defender could receive medical treatment.

The visitors enjoyed a fine day at St James’ Park, rallying after Alexander Isak’s early opener from the penalty spot, following Vladimir Coufal’s foul on Anthony Gordon.

But Michail Antonio equalised before Kudus’ goal on the stroke of half-time.

The second half saw Jarred Bowen extend West Ham’s lead, assisted by Kudus. However, Newcastle staged a remarkable comeback.

Isak scored another penalty after a foul by Kalvin Phillips on Gordon, and Harvey Barnes equalized following a clever pass from Isak.

Barnes then scored the winner in the 90th minute to end the game 4-3, securing three points for Newcastle in a thrilling encounter.

Mohammed Kudus has played 25 games, scored seven goals, and assisted four in the Premier League this season.