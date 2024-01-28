The Human Security Department of the Ministry of National Security is actively working to tackle the issue of hazardous potholes affecting specific sections of the Spintex Road in Accra.

This road, serving as a crucial thoroughfare, connects various neighborhoods in Accra to different locations. However, its deteriorating condition has raised concerns for both commuters and authorities.

In response to numerous complaints and a notable increase in accidents resulting from the road’s poor state, the National Security Ministry’s Human Security Department has initiated a comprehensive rehabilitation project.

The goal is not only to repair existing potholes but also to undertake crucial infrastructure improvements, ensuring the safe and easy navigation of the road for all motorists.

Rehabilitation work commenced on Thursday, January 25, as part of a concerted effort by the Human Security Department to prioritize the well-being and safety of the public.

The project is expected to be completed within ten working days, demonstrating the department’s commitment to expedite the process and minimize disruptions for commuters and residents.

This initiative is integral to the department’s broader strategy, emphasizing the tackling of fundamental community needs and concerns by focusing on enhancing vital infrastructure for everyday life.

The National Security team affirmed that this proactive approach aims not only to alleviate immediate challenges faced by motorists but also to contribute to the overall improvement of transportation infrastructure, enhancing the quality of life for residents and commuters alike.

They emphasised that the rehabilitation of the Spintex Road would effectively “resolve the road challenges faced by motorists who use the stretch.”

“Our Human Security Department under the Ministry of National Security is responsible for all aspects of human security, including solving human needs and providing equal opportunities for all citizens. This also forms part of our new strategy of ensuring that we at the Ministry of National Security are focused on addressing human needs.”