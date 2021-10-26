Ongoing road construction on the Spintex Road-Flowerpot area has resulted in heavy vehicular traffic on that stretch, the Ghana Police Service has announced.

The construction has affected some sections of the road, leaving a narrow passage for road users.

The outfit in a public notice has since advised motorists using the affected roads to exercise patience and follow the directions of the personnel deployed to control the traffic.

Meanwhile, the Police are engaging the Department of Urban Roads and the contractor concerned to help manage the situation, including they considering the possibility of working in the night for early completion.

Members of the public may explore alternative routes where possible.

