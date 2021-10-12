Commuters stranded due to heavy traffic in parts of Accra

Parts of Accra came to a standstill following heavy traffic that hit the capital on Monday, October 6, 2021.

The traffic lasted for hours and stretched to various parts of the capital.

The police said the situation was caused by an accident that occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Parts of Accra that were affected by the gridlock were; Achimota, Abeka Junction, Caprice, Kokomlemle and Circle among others.

The situation was, however, brought under control through the intervention of MTTD personnel stationed at vantage points.