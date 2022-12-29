The Assembly member for Kalariga-Dabokpaa electoral, Amadu Yahuzah, has urged the authorities of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly in the Northern Region to fix nearly cut-off road to prevent future disaster.

Adom News’ visit to the area revealed that roads that most drivers, both commercial and private from southern part of the country to places like Yendi, Tatale and even Tog pose danger to the lives of motorists.

The Assembly member for the Kalariga-Dabokpaa electoral, speaking to Adom News, said the Roads Minister once visited the area in the initial stage of the problem and promised to fix it after the rainy season but they are yet to hear from him.

The Assembly man added that accidents have become too common in the area, especially, motorbike riders over the almost cut-off road, therefore, he appealed to the region and Tamale Metropolitan authorities to do well to find solution to the problem.