Many around the globe were hit with the unfortunate news after Brazil great, Pele was confirmed dead on Thursday, December 29.

In recent years, he has experienced kidney and prostrate issues and was battling with the illness in the last few months.

In September 2021, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo performed surgery to remove a colon tumour that had been found during normal examinations.

Pele, who was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000, is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

His death has shocked the football fraternity and has been the main discussion on social media since the news broke.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ocr5KF239t — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2022

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/SeW0z1hQTm — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2022

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

Pelé's message to Maradona after the Argentine passed away in 2020.



RIP legends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GzJf6v2tnQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022

“All I know is we went to #Nigeria, played a game which we drew 2-2, and then flew out again. It is said that there really was a 48-hour ceasefire in the war, made just for us, and my team-mates remember seeing white flags & posters saying there’d be peace just to see Pele play.” pic.twitter.com/qIl6alaxSv — Nigeria (@Nigeria) December 30, 2022

The world definitely is poorer without you. Rest in peace, PELE. pic.twitter.com/4krG3R1H37 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 30, 2022