Many around the globe were hit with the unfortunate news after Brazil great, Pele was confirmed dead on Thursday, December 29.
In recent years, he has experienced kidney and prostrate issues and was battling with the illness in the last few months.
In September 2021, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo performed surgery to remove a colon tumour that had been found during normal examinations.
Pele, who was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000, is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
His death has shocked the football fraternity and has been the main discussion on social media since the news broke.