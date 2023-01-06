Director General of the National Sports Authority [NSA], Professor Peter Twumasi, has hinted that there is a possibility of renaming a stadium in Ghana after Pele.

The Brazil football legend passed away last week at the age of 82.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, speaking at Pele’s memorial service in Brazil, revealed that they will make a proposal to all member associations to rename a stadium in their country after the Santos FC legend.

According to Prof. Twumasi, Ghana is willing to name a stadium after the three-time world champion.

“The call by Infantino for nations to name a stadium in recognition of the football king, Pelé, is something many nations always do to honour their hero,” he told GNA Sports.

“For me, it is a good motivation for young players who aspire to reach the pinnacle of football and also serves as a magnet to unite people around the world.

“There are procedures to be followed in the renaming of the stadium and as we did with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, and we are willing to engage appropriate stakeholders to make this happen, especially given the vast number of unnamed new sporting facilities in the country.”

Cape Verde became the first African country to express plans to rename their 15,000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde after the late Brazilian great.

The Accra, Cape Coast and Essipong Stadiums are available for a name change as the Kumasi and Tamale Stadiums are already in the names of former Black Stars player, Baba Yara and Ex-Ghana Vice President, Aliu Mahama respectively.