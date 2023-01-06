Government’s efforts to make tourism a major revenue generator has seen a number of initiatives including the Year of Return and the Beyond the Return.

The agenda to attract both local and foreign tourists into the country is paying off as it has emerged that over 80,000 tourists visited the Cape Coast Castle in the last 12 months.

The head of education at the Cape Coast Castle who has been adjudged the current national best tour guide, Ekow Morgan Mensah, told Adom News’ Kafui Justice that last year’s records were relatively higher than the previous years.

Mr Mensah explained that the tourists, both local and foreign, visited the castle to familiarise with the rich yet sad history of slavery.

According to him, oftentimes when tourists are confronted with empirical evidence of inhumane treatment meted out to slaves in the dungeon, they end up in tears and have to be consoled by the tour guides.

Some foreign tourists told the Adom News team the tour had been an emotional journey for them knowing the heartbreaking ordeal the Westerners meted out to their fellow humans.

A Black-American tourist urged locals to visit tourist sites to reconnect with their roots and help correct the misinformation history books have passed on.

A local tourist also shared her experience with the Adom News team and said her visit to the Castle has awoken her human consciousness and pledged not to allow any fellow human to go through any form of slavery.