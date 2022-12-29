The Sunyani Central Prisons is currently overcrowded as the facility for 450 inmates is hosting 927 as infectious diseases spread in the house.

Speaking to Adom News, the Regional Chaplain of prisons, Rev. Superintendent Gideon Ndebugri, lamented that the current situation, especially in the male ward has resulted in the spread of diseases among inmates in the facility.

To him, the number of inmates this year is practically higher as compared to subsequent years which has passed, hence the need to expand the facility to accommodate the pressure.

Meanwhile, head of Life Line Chapel, Pastor Amos Asamoah, who donated some items to the inmates called on the government, other individuals to help provide requisite equipment to help hone them with employable skills.

This, he said will help recede the burden on government’s shoulder with regards to unemployment in the country.