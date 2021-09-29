Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Abraham Adjatey, has disclosed that late highlife legend, Nana Ampadu, appeared in his dream to bid him farewell prior to his death.

The 76-year-old, according to sources, died at the Legon Hospital after he fell sick overnight. He was rushed to the emergency ward on Tuesday morning and died shortly.

But the GHAMRO CEO says he saw the late music star in a vision where he announced his journey into the afterlife to him.

Disclosing his spiritual encounter on Hitz FM, Mr Adjatey said: This morning around midnight, I had a dream and in that dream, Nana Ampadu came to me and said he wants to bid me farewell and he was leaving, I checked the time and it was around 01:30 am…

I told my staff at the office that I had this deep dream and throughout my life, I have never seen anything like that.

According to Agya Abraham, who had close relations with the ‘Obra’ crooner, he found the dream very unusual because he had never dreamt about his friend throughout their relationship.

He added that: It was on that basis that I had a close connection to the member of the family and I was told he has passed on.

Listen to the GHAMRO CEO, Agya Abraham below: