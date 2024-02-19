The Namibian High Commission in Ghana organized a solemn memorial service on Saturday, February 17, to honour the late President Hage Geingob, who passed away while serving his second term in office.

Namibian President, Geingob’s untimely demise occurred early on a Sunday in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and service.

The memorial, held at the Accra International Conference Center, drew a distinguished audience comprising government officials, political figures, traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic community, and Namibian residents in Ghana, all united in paying tribute to the late president.

Delivering his address on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, Ambassador Ramses Joseph Cleland, Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, highlighted President Geingob’s unwavering commitment to combating corruption, both in Namibia and across the African continent.

He said, “It is paramount to also note President Geingob’s fight against corruption. He launched several initiatives to combat corruption, including establishing an anti-corruption commission and strengthening basic protection laws. These underscored his administration’s commitment to producing good governance, transparency, and integrity.”

“These efforts represented important steps towards building a more just and accountable society where corruption has no place, and public resources are used for the benefit of our citizens. Beyond his potential achievements, President Geingob was a beloved figure among the Namibian people. He was known for his accessibility, humility, and genuine concern for the welfare of his people.”

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, in a tribute on behalf of Ghana’s traditional leaders, emphasized the late president’s instrumental contributions to shaping Namibia’s constitution, citing them as exemplary benchmarks for good governance and adherence to the rule of law.

“The passing of President Geingob is a loss to me personally. On behalf of the Traditional leaders of Ghana, I wish to express our condolences to all who are mourning and particularly to His Excellency Minister and of course, the government and people of Namibia. As leaders, the best tribute to make and pay to this great man is to aim to be the best that our people can ever have. Let us be consoled that he ever lived, let us be consoled by the great things he had done, and the lessons that we have learnt from his legacy.”

ALSO READ:

Plastics recycling is public deception – New report reveals

Ampratwum-Sarpong retains NPP Parliamentary candidacy in Asante Mampong