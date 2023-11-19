Julian Nagelsmann’s home debut as Germany coach ended in defeat in Berlin as the Euro 2024 hosts were beaten by Turkey in a friendly.

Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick in September after a poor run of results, but this was a disappointing display in front of a sold-out 70,000 crowd.

Kai Havertz gave Germany the lead but strikes from Ferdi Kadioglu and Kenan Yildiz put the visitors ahead.

Niclas Fullkrug levelled but Yusuf Sari’s penalty secured Turkey’s win.

Germany face Austria in another friendly on Tuesday.