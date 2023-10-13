Musician, Samini has revealed how he recorded hit song, ‘Odwo’ with highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah in 2006.

According to him, Ofori Amponsah wrote the song for highlife artiste, Kofi Nti.

But Samini said when Ofori Amponsah met him at the recording studio of renowned German producer and musician, Bodo Staiger in Germany, he [Ofori] decided to feature him.

“We were in Germany for the World Cup in 2006 and Ofori said he wanted to record a song with me. Initially he had written the song for Kofi Nti. But when we ended up in Bodo Staiger’s studio, he pleaded with Kofi Nti. He told him he will write another song for him, but he wanted to rather do it with me,” Samini said in an interview on Daybreak Hitz.

He said the German producer was behind many hit songs in Ghana by Daddy Lumba, Daasebre Gyamenah and others thus knew their song will also be a hit.

“The first part of my song was freestyle, but I returned the following day to retake it and that is how we made the magic. You could tell I was very happy around that time so the song came to me easily. if you do music too rigid sometimes it won’t work,” Samini added.

