As part of its 30th-anniversary celebrations, MultiChoice Ghana, operators of pay-TV services: DStv, GOtv, and Showmax, have organised a cycling/walk event in Accra.

The MCG@30 Health Cycling/Walk was an innovative health engagement activity for its employees, clients, and partners. The event, held on Saturday 8th July 2023, aimed to promote fitness, teamwork, and a healthy work-life balance while fostering camaraderie among staff members, clients, and partners.

Cycling enthusiasts who participated in this exhilarating experience were of varied skill levels.

Participants had the opportunity to challenge themselves, engage in friendly competition, and enjoy the scenic beauty of Accra from the street level.

The hundreds of participants walked and cycled from the MultiChoice Ghana Head Office, Abelenkpe, through to the Akuffo Square, along the Giffard Road and looped at the Burma Camp flyover back to the DStv office chalking over 14.4km in all.

Employees used the occasion to share DStv and GOtv flyers and leaflets while engaging the public on the exciting offers available on these platforms.

The main objectives of MCG@30 Health Cycling/Walk were:

Promoting Health and Wellness: MultiChoice Ghana recognizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle and encourages employees and partners to engage in physical activities. By organizing this cycling event, we aim to foster a culture of fitness and well-being within our organization explained Alex Okyere, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana.

Team Building: MCG Health Cycle and Walk brought together employees, clients, and partners in a friendly and collaborative environment. Through shared challenges and triumphs, participants strengthened their bonds, enhanced teamwork, and created lasting connections.

Supporting a Sustainable Future: Cycling is an eco-friendly mode of transportation that aligns with our commitment to sustainability. The MCG Health Cycle/Walk emphasizes our dedication to environmental responsibility and our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. Thus, our partnership with Ghana’s biggest producer of electronic bicycles, Wahu Mobility, to make this event completely GREEN.

The MCG@30 Health Cycling/Walk catered to participants of different skill levels, ensuring an inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone. From beginners to experienced cyclists, all joined in the excitement of this thrilling event. MultiChoice Ghana is proud to partner with local cycling organizations and sponsors who share our commitment to health, well-being, and sustainability for subsequent events. Their support will enable us to create an extraordinary event experience for all participants.