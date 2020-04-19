A motor rider was shot and wounded by a soldier after he run a security blockade at Dobro near Nsawam and attempted to speed away.

The rider was later identified as Isaac Odei, a 36-year-old mower operator of Gjankrom a suburb of Nsawam.

The bullet hit his back and leg and he was rushed to the Nsawam Hospital and later referred to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency, Police Superintendent Marian Osei-Adu Owusu, Commander of Nsawam District said, Odei did not join the queue of vehicles at the barrier but sped into the security personnel manning the barrier.

MORE:

Supt Owusu said, one of the military personnel at the barrier aimed at the tyre of the motor to prevent him from speeding off but the bullet hit Odei.

Supt Owusu said the police has seized the motorbike of Odei while the military personnel involved in the shooting incident had been withdrawn to Accra.

She appealed to drivers, especially motor riders to cooperate with the security personnel at the barriers to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.