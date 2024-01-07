Furious traders and drivers at Moree Junction in the Aruba-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region are issuing a strong warning, declaring their intention to transform the residence of the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the Assembly member, Ato Dadzie, into a dumping site.

The enraged residents have presented the DCE with a two-day ultimatum to compel Zoomlion Company Limited to remove a waste container from the station; otherwise, they vow to carry out their threats.

The agitated traders voiced their grievances, expressing deep concern about how the failure of Zoomlion Company to clear the waste from the area is negatively impacting their businesses.

Several drivers, who spoke to Adom News, also highlighted the adverse effects of the accumulating refuse on their profession.

They reported that passengers are increasingly reluctant to board their vehicles due to the unpleasant odor emanating from the waste container.

Investigations by Adom News uncovered a lack of waste trucks within the district for the proper disposal of waste containers. Instead, the district relies on waste trucks from either Assin Central or North.

Despite numerous appeals to the DCE and other relevant authorities for a resolution, the situation persists.

In response, the residents are urging the DCE to compel Zoomlion to fulfill their responsibilities promptly, cautioning that he will face consequences if no action is taken.