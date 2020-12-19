The rainy season is here again and residents, who have erected property along drainage lines have, as expected, begun feeling jittery.

What are their fears? The flood that accompanies rains due to blocked water passages, typically chocked gutters will certainly give them problems.

A tour around some parts of Accra revealed Ghana has failed in her quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goal six, which preaches about clean water and sanitation.

The painful memories of the June 3 twin-disaster should have been a wake-up call, but sadly, the story remains the same.

Sewers, gutters, and other channels have been engulfed in filth, and the stench it leaves is nothing to write home about.

Below are pictures taken in parts of Accra:

Chocked gutter in Accra / Photo by Angela Elinam Atsu

