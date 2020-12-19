Asante Kotoko’s Communications Manager, Moses Antwi-Benefo, popularly known as PJ Mosey, has resigned, compounding the problems of the team that has sacked its coach.

Joy Sports can confirm the experienced sports broadcast journalist tendered his resignation on Friday evening.

His letter, addressed to the club’s Chief Executive, Nana Yaw Amponsah, cites “personal and professional reasons”.

This follows the sacking of Maxwell Konadu as head coach. The former Black Stars assistant coach was sacked barely 24 hours after Kotoko were beaten 1-0 by Great Olympics in Accra.

The result highlighted the team’s poor form, with the coach paying the ultimate price.

Kotoko have only recorded one win – against struggling Legon Cities – in five games across all competitions.

Read full letter.

Post Office Box 2059,

Kumasi.

18th December, 2020.

The Chief Executive,

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club,

Post Office Box 2274,

Adum- Kumasi.

Dear Sir,

RESIGNATION LETTER

I am writing shortly on the caption above. I write to provide you with my formal notice of resignation as the Communications Manager of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club due to personal and professional reasons. This decision takes effect today, December 18, 2020.

This is not an easy decision to make but I ought to, and I appreciate your support over the course of my employment in the Club. I truly value the experience, training, and knowledge I gained over the past few months. It has been a pleasure working with you and the entire team.

I would like to thank the Sole Shareholder of Asante Kotoko SC-His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the unalloyed Supporters of our dear Club, the Board of Directors, the Technical Team and the Playing Body for an opportunity to serve the Club.

I wish you all the best as Asante Kotoko SC continues to flourish.

Yours sincerely,

Moses Antwi Benefo.

CC: Administrative and Operations Manager