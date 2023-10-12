Strengthens efforts to help protect children in cocoa communities; Reaffirms the company’s continued focus in private-public collaboration to help tackle systemic issues.

Mondelēz International is proud to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Women, Family and Children, to strengthen joint efforts on child protection via the company’s cocoa sustainability program Cocoa Life and work towards the common vision of a child labor free cocoa sector. The MoU reaffirms the company’s continued efforts in public-private collaboration and ambition to scale up Cocoa Life in alignment with national strategies to help tackle systemic issues in the cocoa supply chain.

Building on 10 years of experience and learnings from working with more than 200,000 farmers in key cocoa producing countries, Mondelēz International recently announced the next phase of its Cocoa Life program (https://apo-opa.info/48RExB6), backed by an additional $600million through 2030, bringing the total investment since the start of the program in 2012, to US$1billion. In this next phase, the goal is to increase cocoa volume at scale and work with about 300,000 farmers by 2030. With this investment, Mondelēz International aims to drive smart innovation and catalyze sector collaboration to help address systemic environmental and human rights challenges.

As outlined in the Cocoa Life program’s latest Strategy to Help Protect Children (https://apo-opa.info/3rOBDfG), the company focuses on working with governments, suppliers, NGOs, independent partners, farmers and their communities to help prevent child labor, implement Child Labor Monitoring&Remediation Systems (CLMRS), and to help enable systemic solutions which involves strategic initiatives with governments.​

“Since 2013, Cocoa Life has been working with partners in Côte d’Ivoire to help lift people and protect landscapes where cocoa grows. By the end of 2022, we already reached around 64,000 farmers in over 1,400 cocoa communities in Côte d’Ivoire with our integrated approach[1]. We are determined to play a part and be a solutions-oriented partner as we aim to work toward a child labor free sector,” said Cedric Van Cutsem, Senior Director, Cocoa Life, Mondelēz International. “Underpinning our strategy is the reality that helping to combat child labor is a shared goal and requires strong partnership with governments, suppliers, communities, NGO partners, peer companies and multi-sector partners, which is why we are keen to maintain and strengthen collaboration with ministries and agencies at all levels. We are pleased to sign an MoU that both defines joint goals to help protect children and aligns with the national child protection strategy.”

The collaboration with the government of Côte d’Ivoire through the MoU will support the company’s efforts to implement and scale Child Labor Monitoring and Remediation Systems in Côte d’Ivoire as we work toward our goal of covering 100% Cocoa Life communities in West Africa by 2025[2]. MDLZ will continue to partner with the national child protection authorities to build capacity with community child protection committees, raise awareness within communities and provide support to vulnerable children.

On behalf of Minister Nassénéba Touré, the Director of the Cabinet welcomed this important step by Mondelēz International with its Cocoa Life program, which includes key pillars aimed at improving livelihoods in cocoa farming communities.

He subsequently indicated that with this approach, Mondelēz International is working with the Ministry to implement community outreach aimed at helping to protect children and promoting collective behavior change in cocoa communities to fight against the worst forms of child labor.

“To see tangible results for the wellbeing of communities, it is important for us to collaborate with intergovernmental organizations and the private sector and its initiatives,” said Diarrassouba Moussa, Director of the Cabinet, Ministry of Women, Family and Children, Côte d’Ivoire.

[1] Reported information covers rounded data from Côte d’Ivoire in the annual reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2022. This data is provided by third parties. [2] Reported information for the period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 includes a community as covered by CLMRS if the work of identifying children, if any, in or at risk of child labor has been completed by the end of the year, even if any appropriate remediation and post-remediation follow-up occurs in the following year. CLMRS data is provided by third parties. Includes Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

