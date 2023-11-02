Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has lauded West Ham United team mates following the EFL Cup progression.

In the fourth round games, the Hammers defeated Arsenal 3-1 at the London Olympic Stadium to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Speaking in a post-game interview with fellow goalscorer Jarrod Bowen, Kudus described his team getting the winning feeling back after going through a three-game losing streak.

“After our last game, we had to bounce back, and I’m glad we were able to today. Everyone was on top of their game and we got the win. It was, but the pass from Nayef Aguerd was so good and I didn’t have to do a lot. I want to say thanks to Nayef for that pass” he told the club website.

The 23-year-old also assured that he is ready to do his best for the team.

“We’ve got a lot of good players in the team. With every opportunity I get, I just want to do my best for the team” Kudus added.

West Ham has qualified for the quarterfinals with the win and is set to play against Liverpool on December 19.