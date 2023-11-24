Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he will continue to freely air his views on refereeing decisions despite facing a Football Association charge.

Arteta is waiting to see if he faces punishment for comments after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat by Newcastle on 4 November.

He called the Video Assistant Referee’s decision to not overturn Anthony Gordon’s winner “an absolute disgrace”.

“I am going to speak. I think you have to be yourself and as a leader you have to be authentic,” Arteta said.

“You cannot be someone you are not and this is who I am.”

Arteta, 41, has formally submitted his thoughts to the FA in relation to his comments over Gordon’s 64th-minute goal, which ended Arsenal’s unbeaten start in the Premier League.

There were three VAR checks – to see if the ball went out of play, if there was a foul and if there was an offside – which all came back in Newcastle’s favour.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday before their match at Brentford, the Gunners boss cited the importance of freedom of speech and said he believes communication will improve refereeing standards.

“We have [sent our observations to the FA] and we will try to give our point and the reasons why and there’s not a lot I can comment on,” Arteta added.

“When you get asked to give your observation you have to do it in the right way and there’s a process in place to do that.

“It is good that we are communicating and we all want to improve the game. Referees, managers, officials, sporting directors, journalists, we all want a better game.

“To get a better game we need freedom of speech, respectfully and in a constructive way, but we have to promote that.

“It is good that they are talking in front of the media about decisions because it brings clarity.”

Third-placed Arsenal travel to Brentford at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.