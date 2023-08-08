An 11-year-old Michealla Nana Yaa Sarpong Akuoko of Says International School has been crowned Miss Kidi Ghana 2023.

The event was held at the Zenith University College auditorium over the weekend.

The eloquent young lady beat off stiff competition from nine other contestants to win the crown.

From the beginning of the contest till the end, Michealla won the hearts of the judges and the audience with her splendid performance.

For her prize, she took home a brand new tablet, a cash prize, a sponsored trip to represent Ghana on the world stage and products from sponsors.

Aside from emerging as the winner, Michealla also won two other honours; Miss Talent and Miss Eloquence awards.

The 1st runner-up went to nine-year-old Lucita Muntom Ninsaw of Ministry of Health Basic School while 11-year-old Valerie of Says International School placed 2nd runner-up, 7-year-old Princess Kofi Tuo Xornam of Roca International School placed 3rd and 10-year-old Lisa Naa Adjeley Sowah of Most Holy Heart School came 4th.

Lisa also won Miss Personality, while Miss Catwalk went to 10-year-old Juanita Otetu of Unique Care International School and 10-year-old Delanyo Gbeve of Ridge Church School was adjudged Miss Photogenic.

All the winners received cash prizes and products from the sponsors. The other contestants also received products from sponsors of the event.

Miss Kidi Ghana is an event that seeks to give kids a good foundation to launch their beauty pageant ambitions at a younger age, was opened to female kids between the ages of five and 12.

The organiser and Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, was elated that they got a queen who will represent the Miss Kidi Ghana brand internationally.

She indicated that helping young aspiring models and setting a good foundation for their modeling careers was the ultimate aim of the pageant, which is the first of its kind in Africa.

Mrs. Aduonum added that the African edition of the pageantry would be launched very soon as it offers a platform for children to showcase their talents.