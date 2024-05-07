This year’s Met Gala theme would not have impressed The Devil Wears Prada’s demon magazine editor Miranda Priestly, but it hasn’t stopped a string of stars from walking the red carpet in their garden-inspired garments.

A-listers were invited to be imaginative with the 2024 dress code, The Garden of Time, inspired by a short story of the same name by JG Ballard.

Some stars took it quite literally, taking inspiration from flowers, petals and leaves, while others played around with the short story’s themes of time and history.

Here are 17 of the most eye-catching outfits:

1. Nicki Minaj might need watering

Getty Images

If you ever need someone to bring you flowers in the pouring rain, Nicki Minaj has got you covered.

The singer’s yellow Marni mini-dress was covered in 3D metal flowers in varying shapes and sizes – a look which was completed by a bob hairstyle with an arched bubble ponytail.

2. Levy and Edebiri split themselves in two

Getty Images

The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy both opted to keep their floral designs on the down low, with outfits that looked traditional from the top but bloomed from the waist down.

Edebiri wore a backless column dress with a hand-embroidered floral pattern intended to create the illusion of blossoming.

Similarly, Levy wore what looked like a classic suit from the top half, but which faded a into bright floral motif lower down.

3. Demi Moore is ready for a spot of archery

Getty Images

We’ve got to hand it to her, Demi Moore had one of the best looks of the night, even if she forgot to bring the bow to go with her arrows.

The actress’s velvet dress, designed by Harris Reed, was adorned with huge pink peonies made from wallpaper (seriously).

Reed said the dress took more than 5,000 hours to make, adding that it was designed so the flowers would appear to decay as they got further down the dress.

4. Lea Michelle was in full bloom

Getty Images

A glowing Lea Michelle walked the carpet wearing a Rodarte aqua gown with a tulle cape, two months after announcing she was pregnant for the second time.

The Glee star and her husband Zandy Reich, who have a three-year-old son, Ever Leo, said they were “overjoyed” to be expecting again.

5. Bad Bunny brought a bouquet

Getty Images

Did Bad Bunny look as if he had yanked his suit jacket out of the sewing machine before the tailor had actually finished making it? Yes. But he still looked great.

The rapper and singer wore a Renaissance-inspired custom Maison Margiela suit – in navy blue but with white threading which resembled pinstripes.

He carried a floral bouquet made from the same material as his jacket, intended to resemble Flor de Maga, the national flower of Puerto Rico; roses, a symbol of beauty and purity; and the flax plant, which Sleeping Beauty pricked her finger on in the famed fairy tale.

6. Seyfried went silver

Getty/Reuters

A large roll of non-stick tinfoil couldn’t hold a candle to Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried, who wore a shiny metallic gown featuring flower appliques.

But as eye-catching as the Elizabeth Stewart dress was, all eyes were on Seyfried’s matching platinum hair and gemstone headpiece, which resembled leaves on a vine.

7. Lil Nas X nailed it

Reuters/Getty

The singer and rapper wore a white suit by Luar, which featured asymmetrical panels of glittering silver sequined fabric, and curved geometric lines of buttons.

In terms of the theme, we think the outfit could have done with a few more marigolds, but we’ll settle for the single white rose which decorated his collar.

8. Rebecca Ferguson was feeling peckish

Getty Images

Why dress to look like flowers and trees, when you could pay tribute to the birds who fly among them?

When actress Rebecca Ferguson first appeared at the Met Gala, she was draped in a plain black cloak.

But the star later opened it up to reveal a beautiful Thom Browne gown decorated with black ravens – a memorable look for her first Met.

9. Sydney Sweeney debuted a new look

Getty Images

Looking just as ready for the Met Gala as she is to do the washing up, Sydney Sweeney dazzled in a powder blue Miu Miu gown with black flower stems.

The Euphoria star ditched her traditional blonde hair in favour of black, handily colour coordinating with her latex gloves.

10. Doja Cat came straight from the shower

Getty Images

The singer and rapper was wearing a towel on her head and another around her waist as she arrived, but later tossed them aside to reveal a soaking wet white oversized T-shirt.

British make-up artist Pat McGrath gave her bronzed eyes with streams of silver mascara seemingly pouring from her eyes.

11. Josh O’Connor’s shoes stole the show

Reuters/Getty

Not that the rest of his outfit isn’t lovely, but we simply have to zoom in on Josh O’Connor’s shoes.

The Crown star wore custom Loewe with an avant-garde tail train, but it was his shoes, accented with floral motifs, which really stole the show.

12. Uma Thurman channelled an extinct butterfly

Reuters/Getty

The Kill Bill star teamed up with Tory Burch to pay tribute to the insects with a purple and blue dress made of taffeta, and affixed with 3D butterflies.

Burch said his original inspiration was an extinct butterfly, the American Xerces Blue. “It had the most extraordinary iridescent blue wings that reminded me of Uma’s eyes,” he told Vogue.

13. Adwoa Aboah revealed her pregnancy

Getty Images

Last year, Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss revealed their baby bumps at the Met Gala. This year, it was Adwoa Aboah’s turn.

The British model sported a red H&M skirt, with a matching ruffled crop top as she confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

Something else which caught fans’ attention was her make-up – or lack of it. Aboah opted for an almost entirely natural look, with her only Met Gala make-up being some red lipstick.

14. Gigi Hadid wore yellow roses

Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to the Met Gala – in fact, the event arguably isn’t complete without her.

This year, the model wore a flowing white Thom Browne gown, with an eye-catching pattern of yellow roses.

15. Gwendoline Christie went theatrical

Getty Images

The Game of Thrones star looked as if she had come straight from appearing as the evil queen in a fairytale.

Wearing a striking red dress with a black sheer striped cape designed Maison Margiela, Christie is surely firmly on the radar for Tim Burton’s next movie.

16. Cardi B did not get the flower memo

Getty Images

We’re not sure how the her dress linked with the theme but who cares – there is quite simply no situation in life that cannot be improved by the arrival of Cardi B.

The star briefly took over the entire landing with her black bespoke gown by Chinese designer Windowsen.

We counted nine men helping to carry her dress.

17. Zendaya sprung a costume change

Getty Images

The actress, who recently starred in Dune 2 and Challengers, is one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala.

Wearing a John Galliano creation based on a 1999 Dior dress, Zendaya was striking in a royal blue and emerald green dress, with embellishments which looked as if they were inspired by fruit trees.

But the hottest star in the world right now wasn’t done.

Around two hours after she first walked on the red carpet, she returned to give fans an encore, with new make-up, a new dress and a whole new vibe.

Zendaya capped the night by wearing a black gown – 1996 piece from John Galliano’s Givenchy era – paired with an entire bouquet of flowers on her head.

Florals? For Spring?

Getty Images

Getty Images