Budding Afrobeat artiste, Jaydrin, is hoping to unseat the big names in the music space and claim his position as one of the best exports from Ghana.

In doing so, the determined artiste has released back to back bangers which have attracted positive feedback and has since entered multiple music charts.

Unlike other artistes who employ ghost writers, Jaydrin puts his talent to use in self-composing all six songs he has released in a span of few years.

He announced his presence in the industry with a song he titled ‘Waiting on You’, his very first project after he identified his singing talent.

What was intended to be a fun studio time ended with him blowing the minds of friends who witnessed his session, and that was his confirmation that music is a calling he cannot dodge.

He followed suit with Maame Efutuo, which is a campaign for mothers to engage their children in love and relationship talks from their adolescents stages.

The Kelly Rowland Foundation signee is aiming at reaching millions of music lovers with his upcoming release, Fake Friend Zone.

He is positive there is something special in him the world has not seen as he admonished his fans to anticipate his next breakthrough song, he said in an interview on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso.

Jaydrin holds command on Afrobeat and Dancehall, for which he is hoping on securing a collaboration with Stonebwoy and Fameye.

With such mega plans, Jaydrin is certainly the next big thing to look out for.







