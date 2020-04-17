Meek Mill is offering up his custom made black 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for the ‘All In Challenge,’ the celebrity-driven coronavirus fund-raising initiative.

The chart-topping rap icon was so inspired by the challenge that he took to Instagram to announce that he is parting ways with his prized possession.

“THIS MY BABY IMA MISSSSSSSS YOUUUUUUUUUU,” the 32-year-old wrote Tuesday while uploading a photo of his beloved vehicle, which is reportedly worth over half a million dollars. “Papers signed!! #donated.”

The luxury vehicle, as Mill reveals, is “my dream car that motivated me to chase success.”

The phantom is described as a “one-of-a-kind work of art, [with] the quietest cabin ever conceived.”

In a video on the challenge’s official website, the South Philadelphia-born modern day folk hero said he “quickly accepted” the offer to join the ‘All In Challenge,’ which was kicked off on Tuesday by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin.

With the philanthropic efforts, celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences that fans can win by simply donating to COVID-19 relief.

The ‘All In Challenge’ has raised over $2 million and will divide 100% of the proceeds among the charities Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, who will then disperse the funds to World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.