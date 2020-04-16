Ghanaian artiste, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, popularly known as Bisa Kdei, has joined the list of celebrities who have displayed their mansions as the nation endures a partial lockdown to defeat the dreaded coronavirus.

In the video, the ‘Mansa’ hitmaker was seen enjoying wine from bottles served in front of him in a swimming pool, just like dancehall king, Shatta Wale, and other celebrities do it.

He shared the video on Instagram with a caption “2020 single coming next week🔥🔥🔥. Background song – Doormat #quarantine #isolation #bisakdei #stayhome.”

Watch video below: