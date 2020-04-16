Reggie Rockstone has earned many praises for introducing hiplife genre in Ghana some 20 years ago.

The veteran rapper is well known for his lyrical prowess and the kind of impact he has made in the country’s entertainment industry.

Most of the rappers in Ghana followed the footsteps of Reggie Rockstone.

He is widely known for his business as he owns a nightclub, restaurant and he is also into ‘waakye’ business.

But one thing Reggie Rockstone has done so well about is keeping his family away from the media. Now he has showcased his son, Ricky, who is a footballer and into magic.

Watch the video below:

Credit: Yen