Actor Bismark The Joke is urging the general public to consider the livelihood of celebrities before asking them for money or donations during coronavirus outbreak.

According to him, the movie industry had problems that affected its members financially coupled with the outbreak of new coronavirus which has doubled their struggle.

He said, in an interview on Neat FM, that because the celebrity status comes with a certain image, they cannot voice out their problems.

MORE:

“I’m telling you the truth, a lot of celebs are suffering but there is no one to speak for them,” he said.

Bismark The Joke added that a lot of the entertainers are praying they get back to work immediately once the fight with the coronavirus is over.

The comedian is not the only entertainer who has expressed concern about how the pandemic is affecting them.

Afrobeat artiste, Kelvyn Boy, in a reply to a fan who asked for money said that things were not smooth for him financially.