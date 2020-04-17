Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Teni, is in a confession mode as she reveals she has not been sexual since the announcement of lockdown.

She hinted she is dry ‘down there’ and needs something to sensualise her before she dies of isolation.

“I know what I miss; I miss touches, I miss kisses, I miss romance. I need something that’s gonna sensualise me,” she wailed.

Following the announcement of Nigeria’s lockdown extention, Teni has realised how long she is going to be alone and regrets not opening up to suitors who came her way.

“To all the people who were asking me out and to toast me that I did shakara for you, I’m sorry; I did not know corona was going to be this long. I’m dry up there and I need some juices,” she apologised.

I’m running mad.