The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has debunked allegations that the Institute does not report actual Covid-19 cases.

This comes after rumours that Noguchi and government have teamed up to reduce the numbers to avoid fear and panic.

But in an interview with Adom News, Director of the Institute, Prof. Abraham Kwabena Anang said such acts do not go with the ethics of science and research.

He explained that the ethics of science requires a researcher to provide accurate findings of their investigations.

Prof. Annang said the entire investigations would be ridiculous should they report cooked figures to Ghanaians.

It means all the work we have done will be stupid and we wouldn’t only be sinning against Science but God as well.

Noguchi would never do that with the government and government would not even think of doing something like that. He emphasized to Adom News in Twi.

He also explained that the findings of their research are used by other scientists, specifically Mathematicians, to ascertain the number of cases in a day, geographical distribution amonsgt others for further planning by state authorities.

A misrepresentation therefore would render the works of such scientists useless according to the Noguchi Director.

Aside from sequencing the genome of the Coronavirus in Ghana with the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens, Prof. Anang also revealed that Noguchi has began research for a possible vaccine for the virus.