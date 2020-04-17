Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has undergone a test for Coronavirus.



This could be part of a measure by the government to have all appointees tested for the novel viral disease, which has so far claimed eight lives in Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his family underwent the tests last month, a day before his birthday. Results were negative.



Staff of his office, numbering 98, also underwent tests.



Government appointees were also put on a list to undergo tests in order to clear them, especially those who lead the fight against coronavirus.



On Thursday, writing in the Financial Times, Mr Ofori-Atta announced that he has also undergone the test for Covid-19.



“I have also been tested for Covid-19 and I am anxiously awaiting the results,” he stated.



He concluded his piece: “I am sleepy. I murmur through Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd . . .”

Credit: 3news.com