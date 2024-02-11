Scott McTominay’s 86th-minute header gave Manchester United a priceless victory at Aston Villa as they fight for Champions League qualification.

United appeared to be clinging on for a point as Villa created a succession of chances after Douglas Luiz cancelled out Rasmus Hojlund’s first-half strike.

But McTominay settled a thrilling contest when he got in front of Matty Cash and rose to meet Diogo Dalot’s right-wing cross.

United manager Erik ten Hag punched the air in delight as his side moved to within five points of their hosts, who remain fifth, and six adrift of Tottenham.

It was the Red Devils’ fourth successive victory in all competitions – their best run of the season.

The result was harsh on Villa, though. They were thwarted on numerous occasions by United keeper Andre Onana, and despite the urgings of the home support were unable to draw level a second time.