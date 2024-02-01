The mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama has reacted to the life sentence handed down to 12 individuals found guilty of her son’s brutal murder.

Mrs. Veronica Bamford is relieved the perpetrators are facing the consequences of their actions.

“May they rot in hell, may they never come out, and any government that dares to grant them parole will bear the responsibility for my son’s blood,” she said tearfully on January 31, 2024.

Madam Bamford made the comment when she paid a courtesy call on the Attorney General, Godfred Dame in his office.

This visit is to express her gratitude for the successful prosecution of her son’s killers.

Denkyira Obuasi was the town where the military officer was tragically murdered in a highly publicized mob lynching incident that gripped the nation’s attention.

Mother of the late soldier Veronica Bamford says the blood of her son will be on any government that will grant presidential pardon to the murderers of her son. #GHOneNews #GHOneTV pic.twitter.com/ISK2Ftmqtu — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) January 31, 2024

