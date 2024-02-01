Owner and financier of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusua Achiaw, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Kurt Okraku in enhancing football in Ghana.

His comments come in the aftermath of the disappointing display by the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

Despite being four-time African champions and aiming to win their fifth continental title, the team suffered an embarrassing group-stage elimination.

Accruing only two points out of a potential nine, it marked a consecutive early exit for the Black Stars at the AFCON group stage. The subpar performance led to the removal of Chris Hughton, the head coach of the team.

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw

During an interview, Mr Owusu Achiaw asserted that, football has deteriorated under the leadership of Kurt Okraku and urged the Football Association to take corrective measures.

“Ghana football has crumbled under Kurt Okraku, and no one can defend it. We witnessed the performance of our football under Kwesi Nyantakyi, the same cannot be said for Kurt Okraku” he said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show

“The sport is facing challenges, and it’s high time the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) acknowledges this and addresses the situation,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, a five-member committee has been established to propose a new coach for the Black Stars to the Executive Council.