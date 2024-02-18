On February 17, Manchester City takes on Chelsea at the Etihad. After 23 rounds, the hosts occupy 2nd place and continue to fight for the Premier League gold medals.

On Boxing Day, the Citizens confidently beat Everton at Goodison Park (3-1) and started another winning streak, which already includes 6 games.

Pep Guardiola’s team combines 3 tournaments, and before the meeting with Chelsea, they will have a struggle in Copenhagen with the club of the same name in the Champions League round of 16.

Chelsea is in 11th position and is having their second unsuccessful Premier League season in a row.

In the last two rounds, the Pensioners showed brilliant football and scored more than 4.5 goals in total, but lost not only to the leader, Liverpool (1-4), but also to their neighbour in the standings, Wolverhampton (2-4).

The only trophy Mauricio Pochettino’s team can win soon is the EFL Cup. To do this, on February 25, the Blues will need to accomplish the feat and beat the Merseysiders in the final.

On November 12, at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea managed to break the bad streak in head-to-head meetings with Man City. That thrilling game ended in a 4-4 draw with Erling Haaland’s double, Cole Palmer’s saving penalty goal in the compensated time, and 9 yellow cards.

Despite the difference in the tournament standings, the struggles between Manchester City and Chelsea always attract great attention. In addition, this is the European football weekend’s most anticipated event.

Especially for the clash between the British giants, we launch a win-win promo.

To take part in the promo, you must:

Register or log in to the 1xBet platform

Go to the No Risk Bet promo page and confirm your participation

Bet on the correct match score

Get up to a $50 promo code for a free bet if your bet doesn’t win.

Play with 1xBet, and you won’t lose! http://1xplayers.com/YrvwWvDb