Manchester United have signed Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan and have also agreed a loan deal with Fiorentina for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

United signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m earlier on Friday.

Spaniard Reguilon, 26, spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

“I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season,” said Reguilon, who signed for Spurs in 2020.

“I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.

“In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down.

“Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.”

Left-back Luke Shaw’s injury has forced Erik ten Hag’s side to go in search of a temporary defensive replacement.

A break clause has been included in the season-long deal for Reguilon, which can be activated in January.

Reguilon has appeared in the Premier League 52 times for Tottenham, scoring twice.

The defender has won six caps for his country and played 230 games for clubs including Real Madrid, Sevilla, Tottenham and Atletico.

He has also won the Europa League and Fifa Club World Cup.