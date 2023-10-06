A man believed to be in his late 20s has been found dead in the Densu river around Togah, a suburb of Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The lifeless body was found in the early hours of Friday.

A Unit Committee member for Domeabra, Stephen Akrashie, told Adom News the deceased is yet to be identified.

He said a hooks and a tape measure were found in the deceased’s bag. A bicycle was also found by the river.

It is, however, not clear what caused his death.

Mr Akrashie lamented that, it took the police a long time to convey the body to the mortuary due to the unavailability of a vehicle.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary, pending an autopsy.

