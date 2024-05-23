Renowned Sherpa mountain guide Kami Rita scaled Mount Everest for a record 30th time Wednesday, completing his second climb this month to the top of the world.

Rita reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit at 7:49 a.m., according to Khim Lal Gautam, a government official at the base camp.

His first ascent of this year’s climbing season was on May 12 guiding foreign clients.

“He is in good health and happy to have achieved this record,” said Mingma Sherpa of the expedition Seven Summits Treks, which organized the expedition.

They were able to briefly speak to him while he was on the summit and was in good health condition, Mingma said.

Rita was still descending to the lower camps on the mountain, and Mingma confirmed Rita would not be climbing again this season and likely would travel home in the next few days.

He also climbed Mount Everest twice last year, setting the record for most climbs of the world’s highest mountain on the first and extending it less than a week later.

His closest competitor for the most climbs of Mount Everest is fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa, who has 27 successful ascents of the mountain.

