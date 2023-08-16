Manchester City added the Uefa Super Cup to the Treble they claimed last season with a victory over Sevilla on penalties in Athens.

Pep Guardiola’s Champions League winners lost the Community Shield to Arsenal in a shootout but saw their fortunes transformed when Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj hit the bar after nine successful penalties.

UEFA SUPER CUP WINNERS 2023! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cdtjEtxNYL — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2023

City had to come from behind in an entertaining encounter to force penalties after a towering header from Youssef En-Nesyri put the Europa League holders ahead on 25 minutes.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and his Manchester City counterpart Ederson both excelled with fine saves before man-of-the-match Cole Palmer rose at the far post in the 63rd minute to level with a looping header from Rodri’s cross.

It set up the tense finale that resulted in another piece of silverware being added to Guardiola’s vast collection.