A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), George Krobea Asante, has charged members of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) branch of the Sekondi Nursing and Midwifery Training College to concentrate on selling the ideals of the party to make it formidable to win election 2024.

Speaking during a TESCON general meeting and orientation programme in Takoradi, he said the party was heavily counting on TESCON members to retain political power in 2024 and break the eight-year rule in the country.

He also underlined the importance of the leadership of the NPP to adequately support, and rebrand TESCON to make it more attractive to motivate and position members well to undertake vigorous political campaign outreaches at the grassroots level.

He pledged his commitment to providing support to the branch and asked the members to guard against complacency, reach out to the voting population at the grassroots level, and explain government policies and social intervention programmes to them.

Intervention

He noted that it was only when the masses understood government poverty intervention programmes and ideologies and philosophies of the NPP that they could make informed decisions and vote to retain the NPP government.

He commended the TESCON branch for their commitment and loyalty to the NPP in the region, and expressed the hope that they would persuade more students to join and support government policies and programmes to better the lives of the citizenry.

The NPP Deputy Communications Director also urged members of the party’s TESCON members to remain determined and resolute in working in the interest of the party.

He further encouraged them to, at all times, stick to the founding principles of TESCON, which has become the intellectual organ and the number one breeding ground for future leaders of the party and the nation at large.

‘Breaking the 8’

He reiterated the need for the members to sell the good works of the NPP government, which had demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling the very challenges confronting the nation’s youth through various interventions and policy frameworks.

“As youth of the NPP, we may have a tougher responsibility, but ‘breaking the eight’ is a must-do for us. We must convince Ghanaians that changing a productive regime merely because it has lasted for eight years is not healthy for a country that seeks progress.

“Let’s take active interest in promoting and defending the enviable achievements of the NPP’s government, led by Nana Addo, on all platforms. Strive to own the ‘breaking the 8’ agenda since the NPP’s continuous stay in government offers us better hope for a brighter future,” he stated.

Mr Krobea stressed the need to prove beyond any reasonable doubt to Ghanaians why the party must remain in office even after two terms, saying “beyond singing the chorus of ‘breaking the eight’, we must critically engage our minds forthwith”.