Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has revealed that he wanted the Red Devils to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international joined Arsenal in 2020 for a club-record fee of 50 million euros.

The 2008 Champions League winner says Partey is a top player and that he highly rates the midfielder.

While establishing how he admires Partey, he made reference to his previous episodes on the show, where he said he wanted Partey at Man United before Arsenal snatched him.

“I rate Partey…I’ve done clips that before he went to Arsenal, I was saying Manchester United should buy Partey,” he said on Vibe with FIVE podcast.

Partey has been on a fine form for Arsenal in the 2022/2023 season as the Gunners push to annex the Premier League title.

He has featured 22 times for the Gunners and has three goals to his credit.

Arsenal are yet to record a defeat this season with Partey on the field. The league leaders, in total, have lost three games.

Meanwhile, the midfielder has been named in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifying games against Angola later this month.