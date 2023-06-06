Akwasi Asante, one of the 14 individuals accused of murdering Major Mahama, has refuted any involvement in the army officer’s killing.

“I did not shoot at Major Mahama’s head, causing his death,” he stated.

During cross-examination by Chief State Attorney Mrs Evelyn Keelson, the accused informed the court that although he appeared in a video holding a gun, he was present at the wrong place and time.

Initially, the prosecution identified the accused in a photo album and an amateur video, where he was seen wearing a white T-Shirt with a yellow collar and black trousers while wielding a gun.

The accused admitted to being present at the scene but denied firing any shots at the deceased.

According to the prosecution’s account, on May 29, 2017, the accused allegedly ran to witness Opanyi Dumor’s room to retrieve a gun and returned to the scene with the intent to shoot the soldier.

However, the accused contested this claim.

Mr Asante acknowledged taking the gun from Opanyi Dumor’s room but asserted that it was non-functional, hence his intention to repair it.

The prosecution, however, maintained that a ballistic expert, who testified as a witness, confirmed the gun’s functionality.

The prosecution suggested to the accused that he, along with the other defendants, intentionally caused Major Mahama’s death.

Nevertheless, Mr Asante disagreed, stating, “My Lord, even killing an animal is not easy, how much more a human being. I was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Throughout the proceedings, the accused consistently maintained that he was waiting by the roadside for a vehicle.

The prosecution, on the other hand, persisted in alleging that he participated in the lynching of the army officer.

In his testimony, the accused initially informed the court that the day before the incident, he went out to repair his gun but was unable to complete the repairs.

He continued his repairs on May 29, 2017, while standing by the roadside, waiting for transportation, but was unsuccessful in securing a ride.

The accused recounted that he spotted two boys on a motorcycle and attempted to stop them, but they ignored him.

He then tried to stop another motorcycle, which finally halted for him.

At this point, he learned that there was a thief in the community who had shot one of the motorcyclists, and they were en route to the hospital.

This news instilled fear in him, prompting him to hide in the bush while still holding the dysfunctional gun.

“While in the bush, I heard shouting and gunshots amidst the cries of ‘thief, thief, we have arrested him’,” he added.

The court scheduled June 26, 2023, to ensure that all parties received the records of proceedings, with further directions to be provided.

Fourteen individuals are currently on trial at the Accra High Court for the killing of Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion stationed at Burma Camp.

Major Mahama was allegedly mistaken for an armed robber and lynched by residents while on duty in Denkyira-Obuasi, Central Region, on May 29, 2017, despite his repeated assertions that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons include William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah (alias Daddy), Kofi Nyame (aka Abortion), Charles Kwaning (aka Akwasi Boah), Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor.

