Former President, John Dramani Mahama has celebrated Afua Asantewaa who is attempting to break the World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

According to him, her attempt has brought global attention to Ghana, allowing the country to showcase its potential.

“She has some 25 hours left to break the existing record and her tenacity is worth celebrating. Her effort has brought global attention to Ghana and a chance to showcase the strength, agency, and industry of Ghanaian women,” Mahama shared on his official X page.

John Mahama adds to the large number of public figures who have shown support for Afua Asantewaa.

Afua began on December 24 and has reached her 4th day at Akwaaba Village in Accra.

