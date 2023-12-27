Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey believes the Black Stars can cause a surprise at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time African champions will hope to make an impact in Ivory Coast next year following recent unimpressive results.

In the last edition of the AFCON in Cameroon, the Black Stars exited at the group stage under Milovan Rajevac.

The team under Chris Hughton has been shaky but Odartey Lamptey is optimistic the team can be the talk of the town at the end of the day.

“I’ve followed the team quite a bit. I think the coach has assembled young materials with a couple of experienced players. If they are able to go to camp early, it will help,” he said in an interview with Sienu TV.

“I think from what I’ve seen, we have a good team with an experienced coach. He’s part of the team that went to the World Cup so he knows the team very well. I’m sure with the support of the FA and all Ghanaians, we will cause a surprise.

“People are doubting but I think we will cause a surprise at the AFCON.”

Ghana is in Group B alongside record-winners of the tournament, Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The team is expected to begin camping on Sunday, December 31, in Johannesburg with the final 27-man squad for the tournament expected to be named on January 3.