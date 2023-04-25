Former President John Dramani Mahama is in the Western North Region on the 10th leg of his 16-region tour to campaign ahead of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) May 13 presidential primaries.

Considered the clear front-runner to lead the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general election, Mr Mahama is visiting all 275 constituencies to engage branch and constituency executives.

He has so far visited 179 constituencies in 10 regions, meeting over 251,000 delegates on his rounds.

Mr Mahama will tour nine constituencies during his two-day tour of Western North Region before continuing to the Ashanti Region for phase two of his campaign in that region.

The former president is campaigning on the theme, ‘Building the Ghana we want Together’, assuring the rank and file of the NDC that the campaign for victory, in 2024 will be anchored around the party’s branches and wards.

“I will do all I can, as I have always done, to provide the necessary campaign logistics and it will be your duty and responsibility as branch executives to work hard and mobilise all the votes in your electoral areas for a decisive win in December 2024,” Mr Mahama has stated.