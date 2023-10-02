Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, has served notice to report the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, and his two deputies to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The action, according to the lawmaker, is to demand a probe over the contracts awarded for the construction of the Central Bank’s $250 million new head office.

In a letter dated October 2, 2023, addressed to Dr Addison, Mr Ayariga stated that the leadership of the Bank has refused to make public the contract for project, hence his next move.

“I write to inform you that I will refer you and your deputies to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for investigation and possible prosecution. This is in relation to the matter of the award of a contract for the construction of a new head office building for the Bank of Ghana.

“I suspect that your team, in collusion with the contractors, overpriced the project with a possible view to obtaining personal gain. I reject your use of “national security considerations” as a reason to refuse to answer my questions properly. My decision to report you is in view of your refusal to provide a proper response to my request for information pursuant to the Right to Information Request,” portions of the MP’s letter read.

Mr. Ayariga has vowed to pursue the BoG Governor until he comes clean on the contract awarded to Messrs. Goldkey Properties Limited.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other civil society organisations (CSOs) will stage a demo against the BoG on Tuesday October 3, 2023 over alleged mismanagement which led to the loss of GH¢60 billion.

ALSO READ:

Read Mahama Ayariga’s full letter below: