The Minority Caucus in Parliament is set for its planned protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies.

On Tuesday, October 3, the caucus will protest to demand the resignation of its Governor and deputies after the Bank recorded a GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year and the use of over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said they are ready to hit the ground running.

He said the Regional Police Command will provide security and also has approved the route and time for the demonstration.

However, the Bawku Central MP said they will no longer march to the Central Bank’s headquarters but will end the protest at the Independence square as planned.

After the protest, Mahama Ayariga said they will continue to mount pressure on BoG Governor and his deputies until they leave office.

“We will continue to protest until the Governor and his deputies leave office so that new leadership can be put in place to spearhead the process of restoring the integrity of the Central Bank” he added.

ALSO READ: