Young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has set social media on fire with her latest photo.

Making a bold statement, the actress, born Clara Benson, has left social media users in awe after displaying her glowing skin.

She was spotted in an all-black mini skirt and crop top which she had tied beneath her breast, giving way to her flat tummy and curvaceous body.

With the photo, she preached to fans and followers the need to stay through to themselves.

Maame Serwaa

To her, she should not be dared to be different as she already is.

Instead, she should be urged to be herself.

Posting the photo on her Instagram page, she wrote: Don’t dare her to be different.

She already is. Dare her to be herself.