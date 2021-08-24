Ebenezer Azamati, a visually impaired Ghanaian student of Oxford University’s African Society (AfriSoc), has been elected to become the new president for the citadel per a social media post by AfriSoc.

And as it stands, Mr Azamati will take over administrative affairs from Kenyan Elisha Ngetich who had been serving in the role.

Historically, Mr Azamati started his PhD in October 2020 after excelling during the rigorous scholarship application process.

ALSO:

He is currently on the Cambridge International Scholarship, which was started in the 1980s, and is reserved for students from outside the European Union, who would ordinarily fail to make it to Oxford without financial support.

Before leaving Ghana, he studied at the University of Ghana before gaining admission to read for Masters of Science in International Politics at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

So, as the President of AfriSoc, Mr Azamati is tasked with the responsibility of championing the agenda of African students and the extensive alumni in various leadership positions all over the world.